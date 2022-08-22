Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood no-one was injured but the incident blocked the road for around 90 minutes.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8.50am today (Monday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Lesbury Road in Northumberland.

“It was reported that the tractor with a trailer attached had been travelling across the bridge when, for reasons to be established, it has collided with the central barrier causing the vehicle to overturn.

Lesbury bridge.

“Officers attended the scene where thankfully nobody was injured in the collision. The road was closed in both directions to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and has since been reopened.”