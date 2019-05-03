Townsfolk turn out in force for Fusiliers parade

Hundreds lined the route to support the Fusiliers as they marched through Alnwick on Saturday.

Troops from 5 Fusiliers, The Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, veterans and cadets attended the St George’s parade from St Michael’s Church, where a service had been held, to the Hotspur Tower.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers celebrated its 50th anniversary last year after aptly being formed on St George’s Day, April 23, 1968. 5 Fusiliers is the reserve element of the regiment.

Alnwick holds a special place in the regiment’s history. Many of those from the town who fought during both world wars served in its antecedent regiment, the Northumberland Fusiliers.

The parade received the salute from 5 Fusiliers Honorary Colonel, Lord James Percy, outside the White Swan Hotel.