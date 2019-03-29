Town tidy sweeps clean in Alnwick

More than 80 people turned out to give Alnwick a spring clean on Sunday.

Alnwick town councillors and officers were joined by members of the public and representatives from a wide range of organisations, including Alnwick in Bloom, Alnwick Chamber of Trade, Alnwick Civic Society, Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth, Alnwick Cubs and Scouts, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Town Junior Football Club, Alnwick Choral Society, Alnwick Dolphins, HospiceCare North Northumberland, Loving Alnwick and RAF Boulmer.

The annual community event involved litter picking, sweeping, weeding and general tidying.

Mayor Alan Symmonds said: “To see so many people taking pride in their town was fantastic. All their hard work certainly helps to get the town ready for the visitors who will come to Alnwick this year.

“The town council would like to say a big thank you all those who took part in the tidy up.”