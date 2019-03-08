Tourism has a spring in its step with new campaign

Northumberland Tourism has announced a new spring/summer marketing campaign and logo.

It is in celebration of the county being named as Best UK Holiday Destination at the 2018 British Travel Awards.

The new logos for Northumberland Tourism's spring/summer 2019 campaign.

The trophy was unveiled to businesses at Northumberland Tourism’s recent marketing and PR partners meeting, where it was revealed that the spring/summer marketing campaign will be Northumberland, officially the best place to visit.

Jude Leitch, director at Northumberland Tourism, said: “Winning Best Destination in the British Travel Awards was a momentous achievement for Northumberland and everyone involved in our tourism industry should be very proud.

“I would encourage all our tourism businesses to celebrate this win and use it to boost their business this year by displaying the logo wherever they can. Becoming a partner of our new campaign will put businesses on a national platform and support us as we promote Northumberland as the best destination.”

The new campaign will celebrate the Best of Northumberland, working with tourism businesses to encourage visitors to spend their holidays in Northumberland.

Involvement in the campaign sees businesses promoted on the official visitor website for Northumberland, across social media, e-newsletter and in nationwide marketing. Sponsorship packages range from £150 to £2,500 and are labelled with osprey, salmon, squirrel and puffin logos.

Two designs of the logo are available from www.northumberlandtourism.org.uk