Tourism fair to showcase 2018

A full house of exhibitors is expected at this year’s Alnwick Tourism Fair, building on a record event in 2017.

The popular showcase gives accommodation and hospitality providers the chance to collect information about local attractions and upcoming events for their guests.

This year’s fair takes place at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre on Tuesday, March 13, from 10am to 2.30pm. Members of the public are also welcome, refreshments will be provided by Alnwick’s Olive Branch Café and admission is free.

Philip Angier, of event organiser Local Living, said: “Last year we had a record attendance of 130 exhibitors, making it our busiest ever.

“The fair is a don’t-miss date in the calendar for accommodation providers and it is also a great way for local people to find out about festivals, events and family days out in 2018.”

A similar event is also taking place at Hexham Mart on Thursday, March 15.

For more details, visit www.northtourismfair.co.uk