Tourism campaign helped to pull in winter visitors

A tourism campaign which aims to promote Northumberland’s stunning dark skies has been hailed a success, with many visitors saying it inspired them to visit the county.

Northumberland Tourism was behind the autumn/winter 2017/18 campaign, entitled Northumberland, the land that’s just as good with the lights off. Feedback from the advertising drive has now been published and makes for positive reading.

A total of 74% said that seeing the campaign probably or definitely turned a possible visit into a certainty and that 84% of visitors who explored Northumberland after being inspired by the campaign were from outside the North East region. The data shows that the average total spend was £889 and the average length of stay was 5.28 nights.

Northumberland Tourism says that the campaign continues to grow and goes from strength to strength each year, allowing campaign partners to reach potential high-spending, long-staying visitors on a national level.