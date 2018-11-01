Tour guide on the up

A tour-guide operator is going from strength and strength.

Swarland-based Robert Lundgren Jones, of Lundgren Tours Ltd, is really going places, as his business and reputation grows.

He will be bringing more than 100 people to Alnwick by coach for a Christmas event in Alnwick in November. He will dress as an elf and guide customers around the town.

He also hosts Northumberland Astronomy Nights, where astronomy experts provide talks and an opportunity to view the night sky through powerful telescopes (weather permitting). The next event will be at Rothbury Golf Club on Saturday, from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets available from www.lundgrentours.com

He also been shortlisted for a prestigious North East Tourism Award.