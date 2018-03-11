Top 20 reader pictures of Northumberland in February 2018

There is a mixture of themes in this gallery of the most popular reader pictures posted in February, with snow naturally featuring heavily.

The Beast from the East storm, which dumped several feet of the white stuff on Northumberland, caught the tail-end of the month. And photographers were out to record the remarkable scenes.

But there is a fair sprinkling of coastal view and wildlife in this collection of the month’s best-liked images posted on our Facebook page.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we publish the four which attracted the most likes the previous week.

