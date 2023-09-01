Tony comes out on top at Togston Terrace Social Club Leek Show
Togston Terrace Social Club annual leek show was once again a great success.
By John TaylorContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
The members of the Togston Terrace Leek Club once again put on a great show.
There was a display of top quality leeks and vegetables at the annual Horticultural Show.
Tony Urwin took the honours of first place overall, also winning the Best Leek in the show.
Many thanks to all those who entered produce, donated prizes and supported the show and auction.