Gazette gardening correspondent Tom Pattinson has identified a mystery plant, which had baffled a Widdrington Station couple after growing in their garden and featured in last week’s paper.

Tom said: “It is a Verbascum, common name Mullein, and member of the family Scrophulariaceae.

“Biennial in nature, it has fasciation condition – a result of genetic mutation or hormonal imbalance in the plant.”