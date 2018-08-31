TOKENS: Mementoes from the pits

I was a miner for over 30 years and am now retired.
By way of a hobby, I started collecting colliery checks or tokens. These are brass discs embossed with the colliery name.
Somewhere used as pay checks, others used them as a safety measure to indicate how many men were underground at any one time.
Are there any fellow ex-miners out there who could please help me obtain any checks from the now closed pits of your area?
W Bennett,
5 Edinburgh Avenue,
Bolton on Dearne,
Rotherham,
South Yorkshire,
S63 8DS