TOKENS: Mementoes from the pits

I was a miner for over 30 years and am now retired.

By way of a hobby, I started collecting colliery checks or tokens. These are brass discs embossed with the colliery name.

Somewhere used as pay checks, others used them as a safety measure to indicate how many men were underground at any one time.

Are there any fellow ex-miners out there who could please help me obtain any checks from the now closed pits of your area?

