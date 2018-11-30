Tina’s star turn on comedy quiz show

A former trampoline teacher from Alnwick has enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame after taking part in a new television quiz show.

Tina Camilleri, who is now a carer for her father, was plucked out of the audience halfway through filming for the BBC1 programme For Facts Sake, hosted by Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll.

She landed on the team captained by Brendan’s son Danny, beating a team headed by Brendan’s wife Jennifer Gibney.

Also on the show, episode five of the series, was special guest Ainsley Harriot, the celebrity chef.

The comedy panel show all about ordinary people and extraordinary facts, was actually filmed back in April at the BBC studios in Glasgow, and was aired earlier this month.

“It was an absolutely fantastic experience. We had a cracking time,” said Tina, who is also a presenter on the local Lionheart Radio station.

The episode is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.