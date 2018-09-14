Time to talk about organ donation

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is encouraging people across Northumberland to talk to their families about organ donation, to increase the number of lifesaving transplants.

In the last year, 14 patients have received transplants from organs donated at The Northumbria hospital.

Next year, a specially-designed piece of artwork, made by renowned Red Row blacksmith Stephen Lunn, will be unveiled at The Northumbria.

It will honour those who have donated organs and uplifting messages from the families of people who have donated organs will be weaved into the design.

To register to be a donor, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 1232323.