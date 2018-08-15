Time’s running out to land a share of grant funding

Voluntary and community projects based near the Barmoor wind farm only have a few days left to apply for grant funding.

The EDF Renewables Barmoor Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation is encouraging funding requests of up to £10,000 from projects based within a 10km radius of the wind farm.

One project to benefit from the fund is Wooler Tennis Club, which recently completed a major resurfacing project, thanks to a grant of £4,000 in 2017.

Club chairman Jo Gidlow said: “We are very grateful for the kind support from the Community Foundation, EDF Energy Renewables and many others, who have enabled our club to resurface both of our community tennis courts.

“The two courts were last resurfaced in 2003 and were in a poor condition due to subsidence and tree roots growing underneath the courts. We’re delighted that this is no longer an issue, and we can focus on our community coaching lessons for young and older people, encouraging them to become more active.

“Tennis is a much-loved British past time, and with our newly resurfaced court offer a fantastic fun activity for our local community.”

The EDF Renewables Barmoor Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation is currently open for applications until August 20.

It makes grants between £500 and £10,000 a year to support capital or revenue funding for voluntary and community groups. A panel made up of members of the local community recommend the grant awards. Since 2015 the fund has awarded over £205,000 to local projects.

Paul Prescott-Clements, asset manager at EDF Renewables, said: “EDF Renewables cares passionately about the communities in the area that we operate. We set up a grants programme with the Community Foundation in 2015 with the aim of giving back as effectively as possible. We are delighted to reach groups in the heart of our community who need support such as Wooler Tennis Club, and encourage more charities and community groups to apply in the current round.”

Priority will be given to those within a 5km radius and applications for support.

Visit www.communityfoundation.org.uk/apply