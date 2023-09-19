News you can trust since 1854
Resembling something out of Stranger Things, a giant head hidden in the depths of a Northumberland forest is sending TikTokers into a frenzy, as they try to decipher its exact location and confirm whether it is real or not.
By Robyn BurtonContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
The hidden gem recently gained attention when it was shared on TikTok as “places that don’t feel real in the UK” – attracting more than 90,000 views.

Taking to TikTok, UK Hidden Gems posted a video of the unusual sculpture, showcasing its haunting presence from the inside and out. At the end it wrote: “Will you go and find it?”

Dozens replied with one writing: “Spectacular place. Would seriously recommend even for just a drive around.”

Silvas Capitalis in Kielder Forest. Picture: Shutterstock/Nick Harper
Silvas Capitalis in Kielder Forest. Picture: Shutterstock/Nick Harper
Officially named ‘Silvas Capitalis’, the giant, open mouthed head that is large enough for visitors to walk inside and take a selfie can be found in Kielder Water & Forest Park and is part of an art-studded trail of 22 massive sculptures.

Tourists have been fascinated by its trumpet-like ears and hollow eyes that overlook the eerie stillness of the reservoir, which happens to be one of the quietest places in the UK.

It even boasts a fairytale backstory too, having been inspired by stories of Northumberland’s mythical folklore heritage.

Luckily for those wanting to see the mystical sculpture for themselves, holidaycottages.co.uk has put together a list of the top four walks that lead you straight to Silvas Capitalis. It has also hand-picked three of the best unique cottages in Northumberland to stay in within the forest itself.

Kielder Water.Kielder Water.
Kielder Water.

People have even taken to Instagram to share pictures of the unorthodox attraction, with 18,000 posts combined using the hashtag #kiedlerforest and #silvascapitalis, as people are racing to the scene to capture a selfie with the other-worldly landmark.

Those keen to catch glimpse of Silvas Capitalis can find it using the what3words: ///deploying.penned.major.

