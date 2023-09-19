TikTok goes wild for giant head sculpture in Northumberland
The hidden gem recently gained attention when it was shared on TikTok as “places that don’t feel real in the UK” – attracting more than 90,000 views.
Taking to TikTok, UK Hidden Gems posted a video of the unusual sculpture, showcasing its haunting presence from the inside and out. At the end it wrote: “Will you go and find it?”
Dozens replied with one writing: “Spectacular place. Would seriously recommend even for just a drive around.”
Officially named ‘Silvas Capitalis’, the giant, open mouthed head that is large enough for visitors to walk inside and take a selfie can be found in Kielder Water & Forest Park and is part of an art-studded trail of 22 massive sculptures.
Tourists have been fascinated by its trumpet-like ears and hollow eyes that overlook the eerie stillness of the reservoir, which happens to be one of the quietest places in the UK.
It even boasts a fairytale backstory too, having been inspired by stories of Northumberland’s mythical folklore heritage.
Luckily for those wanting to see the mystical sculpture for themselves, holidaycottages.co.uk has put together a list of the top four walks that lead you straight to Silvas Capitalis. It has also hand-picked three of the best unique cottages in Northumberland to stay in within the forest itself.
People have even taken to Instagram to share pictures of the unorthodox attraction, with 18,000 posts combined using the hashtag #kiedlerforest and #silvascapitalis, as people are racing to the scene to capture a selfie with the other-worldly landmark.
Those keen to catch glimpse of Silvas Capitalis can find it using the what3words: ///deploying.penned.major.