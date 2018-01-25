Tickets on sale now for Madness gig in Alnwick

Ska legends Madness will perform in Alnwick this summer, as part of an exciting weekend extravaganza of live music.

The band will bring their House of Fun to the Pastures on Saturday, July 14, it was revealed this week.

The site map for the concerts at Alnwick Pastures this summer.

The following evening, classical quartet Il Divo will take to the stage.

Alnwick Castle has teamed up with one of the UK’s top 10, live music and event promoters, Cuffe and Taylor, to bring the showcase to Northumberland.

The world-class double bill is part of a new-style Pastures concert format and an all seater open-air ‘arena’ will be created.

Madness will be performing in Alnwick as part of a four-date stately home summer tour. Tickets for Madness go on general sale at 9am tomorrow from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, but fans can sign up to an exclusive pre-sale by visiting tinyurl.com/y7atot3y, giving them access to tickets today.

Formed in Camden in 1976, Madness have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums.

Peter Taylor, director of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Madness are a Great British institution who remain one of the best live acts around.

“We worked with them at both Lytham Festival and Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2017 and their show is a night of Madness-style mayhem with unbridled fun and songs that have become ingrained into the nation’s musical psyche over the last 30 years.

“To close their exclusive four-date 2017 tour of UK stately homes in the majestic surroundings of Alnwick Castle will be incredible.”

Towards the end of last year, it was announced that Il Divo would be performing in the Pastures on Sunday, July 15.

Il Divo are the world’s first and most successful classical/pop crossover group, having achieved more than 30million album sales worldwide, more than 50 number one records, 160 gold and platinum sales awards and four ground-breaking world tours.

Tickets for the Il Divo concert went on sale at the start of December and organisers have said that they are selling ‘exceptionally well’.

For general-sale tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Unlike previous Alnwick Pastures concerts, the Il Divo and Madness gigs will be fully-seated performances.

In accordance with the promotor’s regulations, guests’ own food and drink will not be permitted, which means there will be no picnics allowed.

However, people with special dietary requirements can be accommodated if they have a doctor’s note.

Only one sealed bottle of water (maximum 500ml) will be allowed per person.

There will be a selection of hot and cold food stalls available to choose from inside the venue grounds.