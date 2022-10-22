The incident happened in the Causey Park/Felton area at around 12pm on Saturday (October 22).

Northumbria Police has said three vehicles were involved and no serious injuries have been reported.

Three patients were taken to Northumbria Hospital.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.09 to attend a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound between Morpeth and Alnwick involving three cars.

"We dispatched two paramedic ambulances and treated the occupants of one car for head and back injuries. Three patients were taken to Northumbria Hospital and two other patients were treated and discharged on scene.”

National Highways earlier described the collision as ‘serious’ with A1 northbound closed between the A697 near Morpeth and the A1068 near Alnwick as a result.

The road reopened shortly before 2pm.

