Three cheers to beer festival

Crowds poured into the annual Red Lion Inn beer festival, at Alnmouth, which was raising funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The popular event, staged from last Friday to Sunday, featured live music, food, chilled fizz and delicious locally-sourced craft beer.

The festival has been declared a huge success and thanks have been given to everyone who supported it, including main sponsor David Jobling-Purser.

Full details of the total amount raised for the hospice will be announced shortly.

It was the fourth year that the festival has been in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland, raising a total of nearly £20,000 for the cause in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

This five-figure sum has gone towards supporting the delivery of around 800 hours of important Hospice at Home care.