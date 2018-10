Three men were arrested after a police car chase ended in a crash at Widdrington.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a short police pursuit, a Volkswagen Polo collided with a road sign in Mile Road at about 9.25am on Saturday.

“Subsequently, before coming to a standstill, it reversed into a police car, causing minor damage.

“The three male occupants of the car were arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.”