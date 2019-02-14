Thousands raised in walk for murdered travel agent

A charity walk in memory of a former Alnwick woman who was brutally murdered as she served customers in a travel agents has raised more than £4,000.

The family of Cassie Hayes paid the emotional tribute to their ‘beautiful girl’ with the six-mile sponsored hike from the Shepherd’s Rest pub in January, almost a year to the day she lost her life.

Tracy and Nadine Hayes at the memorial walk. Picture by Jane Coltman

Around 60 walkers marked the anniversary of the death of the 28-year-old, whose throat was slit by Andrew Burke as she worked at the Southport branch of Tui. The walk raised £4,214 for two charities that helped the family cope after Cassie was killed.

Mum Tracy said: “What an amazing total we have reached for the outstanding charities, Victim Support and ABTA Lifeline, who have given us great support and kindness. Myself and Nadine [Cassie’s sister] would like to thank everyone who took part in our charity walk for our beautiful girl Cassie and to everyone who helped raise and donated money to this amazing amount.

“Thank you all so much –our beautiful baby will be so proud of us all. You are truly amazing, thank you.”

Among those walking were Cassie’s daughter Ruby, five, her grandmother Laura Fife, 83, as well as Tui staff and the two customers who Cassie was serving when she was attacked.