Thousands raised in memory of Adam

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a Coastguard officer who died suddenly last year.

Adam Moody, 33, took ill while he was taking part in the Cheviots Challenge with colleagues last year.

Despite the best efforts of his team mates, Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the North East Ambulance Service, he did not regain consciousness.

Adam, a Station Officer with Howick Coastguard, left a wife and three young children.

An online fund-raising page was set up in his memory, in aid of the British Heart Foundation, a charity which Adam supported.

The page has raised an incredible £7,330.

A post on Howick Coastguard’s Facebook page thanked everyone who donated.

It said: ‘Once again all the members of Howick Coastguard Rescue Team would like to thank you all for the, quite frankly, unbelievable generosity shown in donations in memory of our late Station Officer Adam Moody.

‘The amount raised will make a huge difference to the fantastic work of the BHF and we cannot thank you enough.

‘From all at Howick Coastguard Rescue Team, a massive thank you.’

Adam was also a member/helmsman of Craster RNLI.

After his death, tributes poured in to the popular dad.

Craster RNLI said: ‘Adam will be sadly missed by everyone here at Craster as he wasn’t just a colleague, he was a good friend, he got on very well with everyone and he was an easy going lad and always at the centre of the banter between the crew.’

Seahouses Lifeboat crew said that it had been ‘a pleasure to work with and alongside this true gent’, while Amble RNLI flew its station flag at half-mast in respect.