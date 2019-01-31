Thousands of crimes go unrecorded

Northumbria Police failed to record 7,300 crimes in a year, the police watchdog has estimated.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services rated the force as “requires improvement” for the way it records reported crimes, in its latest inspection report, published in February 2017.

While the watchdog said Northumbria Police had improved its recording methods, inspectors estimated that seven per cent of crimes which were reported to officers, 7,300 incidents, failed to be recorded.

These included reports of violent crime, rape and other sexual offences.

The report said the force had made a concerted effort to record crime more accurately since the previous inspection in 2014.

“Work remains to be done, however. We estimate the force fails to record over 7,300 reported crimes each year,” it said.

“The seven per cent of reported crimes that go unrecorded include serious crimes, such as violence and sexual offences including rape.

“In addition, the force had not recorded all reported crimes of modern slavery. Improvements in efficiency are therefore required in some areas.”

HMICFRS found that 94 per cent of violent crimes reported were recorded, leaving 1,400 reported crimes unrecorded. The inspection also stated 92 per cent of reported sex offences were recorded, with 240 incidents unrecorded.

The watchdog audited 1,211 crime reports between October 2015 and March 2016.

Among findings inspectors concluded 13 of 120 audited rape reports were misclassified or unrecorded.

However, they rated the force as “good” regarding the leadership and culture required to improve crime recording.

The report said: “We found strong leadership from senior officers with regard to crime recording expectations, and an approach among the majority of officers and staff which places the victim at the forefront of their crime recording decisions.”

Chief Constable Bill Skelly, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for crime recording, said: “Understanding crime in our communities is a core task of policing.

“It helps inform prevention activity and the identification of victims, witnesses and offenders and the services that forces and partners have in place.”

Mr Skelly explained that police recording is one of many sources which forces use to develop an understanding of crime in their area.

“The NPCC continues to work closely with HMICFRS, the Home Office and forces to provide guidance to officers and staff on a proportionate application of the counting rules.”