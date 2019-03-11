Thousands in Premium Bonds still unclaimed in Northumberland

More than £100,000 worth of Premium Bonds prizes are unclaimed in Northumberland, with the oldest winning draw dating back to 1967.

Five prizes of £1,000 each are still waiting to be claimed, with many more smaller amounts in the mix.

There is no time limit for claiming prizes and each unclaimed prize is held until the rightful winner can be tracked down.

The oldest unclaimed prize dates back to March 1967, where a Premium Bonds holder from Northumberland has a £50 prize waiting.

On Friday, a new ERNIE, the Premium Bonds random number generator, was launched. It uses state of the art quantum technology to generate the growing volume of numbers that have to be produced every month.

To check if you have an outstanding prize, visit nsandi.com or write to NS&I, Glasgow, G58 1SB.