Thousands benefited from Northumberland Wildlife Trust project to engage young people

In this region, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Green Influencers Scheme has now come to an end after three really successful years.

Under the Green Influencers Scheme, UK educational charity The Ernest Cook Trust helped 36 host organisations, including the Gosforth based wildlife charity, to fund the employment of 44 Green Mentors. Each Green Mentor enabled young people to lead the way as ‘Green Influencers’ on environmental social action projects.

The scheme was match-funded through the #iwill Fund which is made possible thanks to a £66 million joint investment from The National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

School children testing out binoculars as part of the Green Influncers Scheme

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Green Influencers took part in a number of projects including: designing and building an eco-classroom, creating a mindfulness garden and pollinator corridors, introducing a whole school recycling system and delivering a workshop at a national youth worker conference.

Two hundred and five young people took part across Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland engaging with 2,326 members of the public via community events and activities with young people showcasing their amazing ideas which then went on to become reality.

Liz Heard, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Eco Mentor says: “We have worked with some truly amazing young people who have made a big impact on their local community and wildlife.

