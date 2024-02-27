Thirlestane Castle Welcomes the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow and Other Special Events This Summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirlestane Castle in Lauder is excited to be welcoming the Antiques Roadshow on Tuesday, the 2nd of July. This year marks the shows 47th anniversary, and the team are on the hunt for a broad mix of antiques, family heirlooms and vintage treasures to share on screen. Applications for tickets and to showcase items are now open with limited places. To apply for both please visit: www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow.

Edward Maitland-Carew said: “It is wonderful to welcome such a well-known TV programme to Thirlestane Castle. The Antiques Roadshow is as popular as ever and is watched by around five million people every Sunday evening. It is a privilege to be chosen as one of the 2024 venues and we look forward to seeing what treasures are shown on the day.”

Presenter Fiona Bruce, who will be filming her seventeenth series of Antiques Roadshow, said: “A new series of the Antiques Roadshow begins again and I, for one, can’t wait. Travelling the length and breadth of the UK to see what the great British public have pulled out of their attics and off their shelves. I know we’ll see items of great quality and value - but I’m always drawn in by a moving personal story too. They are what often stick longest in my memory. And I’m determined to improve my record on Basic, Better, Best. Surely I’ve got to get more of them right this year!”

On the 19th of May, Thirlestane will be hosting a fun family day for Dachshunds, their owners, and all family dogs and then the BVAC Classic; Festival of Motoring will be returning to the Castle on Sunday 2nd of June. This premier classic car show attracts over 1,000 classic and vintage cars of all models and styles, plus motorcycle and military vehicle displays. Enjoy thrilling live rally action, arena stunt shows, pipe band displays, along with retail, food and drink exhibitors.

Thirlestane Castle will be opening its doors for regular tours from May to October. This year, Thirlestane are also launching a brand-new series of Specialist Tours, exploring certain topics including the castle’s military connections, art and architecture, and Maitland family history. Afternoon Tea and Tours also return on various dates throughout 2024.