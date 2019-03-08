There’s something funny about these fund-raising frames

Raise a smile with funny frames for Comic Relief.

Specsavers stores across Northumberland are selling the goofy glasses for Red Nose Day on March 15.

Grant Welsh, director at Specsavers in Alnwick, said: “Our glasses this year are fantastic and we hope everyone gets into the fund-raising spirit by picking up a pair in store and help us smash our £1million fundraising mark.

“We are really proud to support Comic Relief and all the good causes they fund.”

The Comic Relief frames cost £2, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the charity.

Customers who want to recycle the glasses after Red Nose Day will be able to return them to their local store and they will be sent on to a specialist recycling company.