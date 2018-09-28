There’s plenty on show at Belford

The 101st annual Belford Show takes place on Saturday and will be hoping to match the hugely successful centenary event last year.

This year, local residents and businesses have rallied together to fund a new home for the show as it enters its second century.

Belford Show 2017' Nickie and Steve thompson admire the Dahlia entries.'Picture by Jane Coltman

And with its popular duck races and vast range of show classes, it promises to be another eventful day.

With the closure of the village’s middle school earlier this year, there were concerns that the show would be without a venue.

However, it is going back to its traditional roots and will be held in a huge marquee at Belford Golf Club.

Started by village vicar the Rev Charles Robertson in 1884, the first show took place in a marquee in the grounds of Belford Hall.

Belford Show 2017'Mary Tait in her colourful costume.'Picture by Jane Coltman

But in current times, without the patronage of a welthy village squire, the required funds to hire the marquee have been raised by the local community.

Individuals have been buying pin badges with each sale representing the sponsorship of a square foot of the marquee, while local businesses have been extremely generous in providing support and sponsorship for the event.

The committee is lead by president William McLaren, chairman Mrs Janet West and a group of dedicated volunteers.

Mrs West said: “We are overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the community which has allowed us to continue to stage this much loved village event.

“Once again we would like to thank all the judges, volunteers and entrants who help to keep traditional rural skills alive as well as letting people give their own take on living in a rural village using modern skills and crafts.”

The morning of the show will begin with the popular duck race where contestants will line up along the village burn to see who will be the lucky winner.

In order to help people enter as many classes as they wish, once again all the entry fees for the show classes have been waived.

The show is designed to appeal to all ages and in addition to the new vegetable classes and their own baking categories, there are plenty of other areas for younger entrants to shine including poetry writing, jewellery making, plant pot decorating and, of course, using their phones to take a prize winning photo.

Organisers are expecting around 1,000 entries in the hotly contested horticultural, industrial and school sections, so there will be plenty to see during the afternoon.

The 101st Belford Show will be held at Belford Golf Club on Saturday, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Admission is £1 for adults, with accompanied children free. Lunches are available 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

For more information there are posters throughout the village or visit https://belfordvillageshow.com