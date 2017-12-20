Thefts, weather and flooding hinder bridge work

The Alnwick to Rothbury road is to be closed for at least another month after a range of issues have delayed bridge repairs.

In early November, work started on the refurbishment of Corby Bridge, on the B6341 between Alnwick and Edlingham. At the time, it was said the road was likely to be closed for six weeks.

Now, it has been revealed that the county council is not able to reopen the road before Christmas as was the original intention.

In a letter to Rothbury county councillor Steven Bridgett, the engineer explains: ‘Unfortunately, due to the extent of the cold weather recently, site resources have had to be reassigned to winter services duties. In addition, the site team has had to deal with flooding issues as well as theft of materials and equipment.

‘There have also been challenges to overcome with regard to the integrity of the existing structure which have necessitated alterations to the proposed design. The extended duration also takes into account the Christmas break.

‘As a result of these circumstances, it is unlikely that the road will reopen before the end of January. We will, of course, make every effort to ensure works are completed and the road reopened as soon as possible.’

This essential work to the bridge will increase the capacity of the structure, which is currently under-strength, and will include the introduction of a new reinforced concrete deck slab that will span over the existing construction.

The scheme also involves repairs to the masonry fabric of the bridge and is being funded through Northumberland County Council’s local transport plan.

Due to the nature of the repairs, the bridge will have to be closed for the duration of the work.