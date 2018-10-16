Theatre voted warmest in the North East

Newcastle Theatre Royal has been voted the North East’s ‘Most Welcoming Theatre’ for the fourth year in succession at the prestigious UK Theatre Awards.

The UK Theatre Awards are the only nationwide awards to honour achievement in regional theatre throughout the UK. Over 170 theatres of all sizes from across the country competed to be named as the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre 2018 at a glittering ceremony in London on Sunday night. Newcastle Theatre Royal beat off stiff competition to scoop the North East title.

Philip Bernays, Newcastle Theatre Royal chief executive said: “To be the North East regional winner is just fantastic and to have received the accolade for the fourth year is particular pleasing as this award is determined by public votes alone. We have an extremely hardworking team here who always go that extra mile to make customers and visiting companies feel welcome and ensure they have a great experience at the theatre, and it’s wonderful to be recognised for this.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has taken the time to vote for us, from our loyal and generous audiences to touring companies, sponsors, partners and participants. This award means a great deal because we are constantly striving to raise the bar in terms of the customer experience – we want everyone who comes through our doors or who interacts with our staff to be made to feel well looked after and right at home.”

Nick Swales chairman of Newcastle Theatre Royal Trust said: “A huge thank you must be given to all the team at the theatre who always ensure a wonderful welcome is extended to every person who visits. To be named as the North East’s Most Welcoming Theatre once again is a very richly deserved honour.”

Julian Bird, Chief Executive, UK Theatre, added: “Theatres play a vital role in communities across the UK, so it has been wonderful to see so many votes cast. This campaign brought together audiences, theatres, performers and producers and gave everyone the opportunity to celebrate their local venue.”