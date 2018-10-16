The X Factor live tour returns to the North East next year

The X Factor Live Tour is returning for 2019 including a jam packed night of dazzling entertainment at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

X Factor Digital Presenter, Becca Dudley, will be returning as host this year on The X Factor Live Tour.

Becca has been hosting MTV UK programming since 2012 and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events with World Stage from Brazil to Belgium.

In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury. Becca is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform DEADLY, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Tour has thrilled over three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. So get your tickets to The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and don’t miss out.

Tickets will go on sale 9.00am on Friday, October 19 and are available online at www.metroradioarena.co.uk from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11.00am in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office. Please note venue facility and booking fees will apply.