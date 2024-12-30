The Wooler family stained glass business featured in the Victoria and Albert Museum
Established in 1978, the Stained Glass Display Company have since designed, manufactured and delivered bespoke handmade frames all over the world.
The Wooler based company have build a reputable brand, and are considered leaders in the field of illuminating and displaying stained glass, whether it be valuable historical art or new privately commissioned artwork.
Directors, father and son, Andy and Neil Wilton boast an impressive portfolio of work, which also includes the The Burrell Collection amongst many other museums, schools, prestigious establishments and private homes.
Andy spoke out about how it feels to have a world-wide business running from a small Northumberland town: “Wooler is a small place, but it's full of good, hard-working people with strong values, we try to embody that and are proud to design and manufacture in the town and send Wooler-work all over the world.”
He added: “Stained Glass is an incredible artform, which has history in Northumberland from as far back as the 7th Century.
"There's something amazing that, geographically, we're working from the same areas as Monks would have, all that time ago.” Andy notes the moments he has been most proud of in his career: “I think perhaps the Victoria and Albert Sacred Silver gallery is our most impressive work, the frames there illuminate over 100 stained glass panels and it's a breath-taking sight.”
“Most of our pride though comes from seeing the awe in a customer's face when they first turn on that illuminated panel and they see their Stained Glass brought to life – you know they'll treasure it.”
Notably, in August, the Wooler company provided stained glass panels to Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, showcasing their “Victorian Radicals” exhibition to the British public.
Andy’s father and co-director, Neil spoke out about this project: “Every frame manufactured is a bespoke system that is designed to both actively care for the stained glass and to display it in all its glory.
“With the Victorian Radicals exhibition, thought had to be given to the transportation of the panels, to avoid any damage to the precious artworks.”
