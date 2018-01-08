The white stuff is a winner in 4 top photos of the week

Let it snow, let it snow, say the photographers among you.

Last week’s most popular reader pictures posted on our Facebook page were dominated by wintry scenes.

And the winner by a country mile and one of the most popular pictures of 2017 was Julia Ewart’s splendid picture of tups in the snow up near Chew Green, north-west of Otterburn, with 998 likes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which attracted the most likes the previous week.

Second was Joanne Clemmit’s snowy scene in Swarland.It attracted 372 likes.

Third spot went to Tony Robson’s fab picture of Middleton old town taken after the snow had stopped falling, with 352 likes.

Fourth went to Stuart Heron with his fabulous picture of driven snow on the Rothbury Moors, with 341 likes.

Post your photographs at www.facebook.com/nland gazette and like your favourites.