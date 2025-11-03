Cambois arts charity The Tute has been named a finalist in the North East Culture Awards.

A huge achievement for the small, artist-led community charity based in the former miners’ welfare in Cambois – the news comes as The Tute launches its most ambitious programme yet: the return of Rude Health Festival.

Running from October to December 2025, Rude Health Festival will bring world-class, bold and thought-provoking performances right into the heart of the community.

This year’s programme explores themes that matter locally – including health, belonging, womanhood, grief and care – through dance, theatre, film and visual art.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural festival, the 2025 line-up raises the bar once again, with acclaimed artists including Liz Aggiss, Alistair McDowall, Yuvel Soria, Alex Oates, Lucy Suggate and Charlie Ford.

Staged entirely from The Tute’s repurposed miners’ institute, the festival continues to put Cambois on the cultural map and proves that small communities can produce big ideas and big impact.

Esther Huss, joint artistic director said: “We’ve really carefully considered the needs of our community and put together a programme that we feel is relevant and meaningful to our neighbours and we’ve curated a set of projects that respond with care and imagination.

Alex Oates, joint artistic director added: “We’re proving that tackling public health issues and creating community impact doesn’t mean compromising on artistic ambition.

"Our audience deserve the same calibre of work you’d see in London or Edinburgh, and we’re bringing it here!”

Tickets and the full line-up of events at the Rude Health Festival can be seen here.