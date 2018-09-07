The sky’s the limit for our pic parade

Mother Nature takes a starring role in our pic parade this week.

Fabulous skies, star trails, dawn and sunset made some stunning subjects for our photographers.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

Top of the shots with our Facebook friends last week was a beautiful view of late evening light over Alnmouth by Lyn Douglas, which got 190 likes.

In second spot was an amazing picture of star trails over Dunstanburgh Castle by Kevin Stewart, liked 156 times.

Third place went to a photo of the iconic Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall, taken from a rather less-seen angle by John O’Reilly. It attracted 139 likes.

In fourth was a lovely milky dawn near Boulmer by Carmelle Stewart-Hook, liked 127 times by our Facebook friends.

