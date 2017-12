Welcome to the second instalment of our Newsagent of the Week series, highlighting the role that these local businesses play in our community.

This is certainly true of the Warkworth Village Store and Post Office, run by Ian Jolly for the past decade.

The shop sells a range of items, including Northumbrian products, and offers a host of services.

Ian said: “The shop is a vital part of the village.”

It sells about 200 copies of the Gazette per week.