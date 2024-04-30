The Racquets Court Celebrates 5 Years of Success in the Coworking Industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since opening in 2019, The Racquets Court has been at the forefront of transforming the workspace experience in the city, providing a dynamic environment that empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small to large businesses to thrive. Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, The Racquets Court has persevered, emerging stronger than ever.

"We are thrilled to celebrate five years of being in business," said Bex Cutts, Community Manager of The Racquets Court. "Being an independent business has it’s challenges but it is very rewarding at the same time. It’s such a delight to have seen our membership grow as it has and see so many new and familiar faces coming back time and time again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the pandemic, The Racquets Court remained open to ensure key workers had a safe workspace by implementing rigorous health and safety protocols. As a result, The Racquets Court has not only retained its existing members but has also welcomed many new ones, further solidifying its position as a leading coworking space in the area.

National World

In addition to its dedication to providing exceptional workspace solutions, The Racquets Court has been recognised with awards and accolades, including Best Coworking Space Newcastle. These achievements highlight The Racquets Court's commitment to excellence and customer service in the coworking landscape.

Looking ahead, The Racquets Court is poised for continued growth. As it embarks on the next chapter of its journey, The Racquets Court remains steadfast in its mission to foster a vibrant community where individuals and businesses can thrive.

To celebrate its 5th anniversary, The Racquets Court is sponsoring one of Newcastle’s biggest tech events, Thinking Digital 2024, and offering all ticket holders discounted day passes and meeting room hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about The Racquets Court and its coworking solutions, please visit www.racquetscourt.co.uk

About The Racquets Court