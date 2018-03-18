The power of the sea - readers’ pictures during Mini Beast from the East

The sea has been an impressive sight over the last few days as the second storm from Siberia in a matter of a fortnight has hit the shores of Northumberland.

The so-called Mini Beast from the East has brought roaring winds, huge, crashing waves and turbulent seas.

And you have been out with your cameras and mobile phones to capture the drama. The results are spectacular – and truly reflect the power of the sea.

