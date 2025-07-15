The Old School Gallery in Alnmouth announce their summer exhibition

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:55 BST
Alnmouth’s Old School Gallery announces its summer show, a group exhibition of fine art, printmaking and illustration.

Opening on July 18, the show will run until September 18. It will offer the opportunity to engage with practices from a diverse selection of artists, showcasing different mediums and a variety of themes.

The exhibition will features new works by: Joshua Miles, acclaimed for his distinctive reduction linocuts and woodcuts, Louise Boulter, presenting illustrations and paintings, Samantha Rudd, showcasing mixed media and oil works, and Sebastian Bishop, exhibiting new paintings.

