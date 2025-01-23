The National Trust at Season Delaval Hall announce shortlisted names for the North East Emerging Artist Award

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 16:13 BST
Seaton Delaval Hall has announced the eight artists shortlisted for their North East Emerging Artist Award, who are in with a chance of having their work displayed in the hall.

In its fourth year running, the award is a collaboration between the National Trust at the hall and independent curator, Matthew Jaratt.

Matthew worked as an artist and then spent 15 years at Arts Council England as a creative broker helping to shape the North East’s culture led regeneration, working on increasing opportunities for new artists across the region.

Visitors will be asked to take part in the judging process to select three finalists from eight artists, who have been presented with bursaries and mentoring to research and develop their proposals.

Shortlisted artist, Wilfred Sears who is studying fine art at Newcastle University.Shortlisted artist, Wilfred Sears who is studying fine art at Newcastle University.
Shortlisted artist, Wilfred Sears who is studying fine art at Newcastle University.

The award provides opportunities for emerging and early career artists and creative practitioners in or from the North East. It is open to artists from all artforms including music, sound, theatre, film, fashion, literature and design, as well as fine art.

The eight shortlisted artists are: Azeez Aromasodun, Max Cooper-Clark, Bethan Harris, David Kenny, Paulina Malowaniec, Joanna Manousis, Suzanne Smith, and Wilfred Sears.

The aim of the award is to showcase site specific contemporary art in a historic context and to encourage emerging artists to develop proposals at Seaton Delaval Hall, one of the region’s most distinct historic settings.

The eight shortlisted proposals and the three winning displays will be on display at the hall this year, from Wednesday, May 14 until Sunday, June 22.

This comes after the winning three proposals from the previous year of the award have begun being developed, and will be exhibited from September 16 to October 19.

