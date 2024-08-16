The Maltings in Berwick recruiting for three apprenticeship roles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a leading partner in The Living Barracks development, Maltings (Berwick) Trust is recruiting three apprenticeship roles in Marketing (1 x vacancy) and Events (2 x vacancies) to join the small team who are producing the Cultural Development Programme.

Starting in Autumn 2024 and running for two years, The Living Barracks will run a Cultural Development Programme to deliver a series of new contemporary artist-led commissions for Berwick and a series of artist residencies which will inspire a vibrant schools and community engagement programme with lots of different art forms including visual arts, written and spoken word and sound.

These new and exciting opportunities, funded by the UK Government and Arts Council England, will allow local young people to develop skills in events and marketing both on and off the job, working towards achieving a Level Three Multi-Channel Marketer qualification and a Level Three Event Assistant qualification at Gateshead College.

If you are enthusiastic about the arts and culture, a team player with an eye for detail, a can-do attitude and a willingness to learn in a creative working environment this could be the opportunity for you.

The minimum age for applications is 16 years and applications are welcome from school leavers, those wishing to pursue a gap year before further or higher education or for those looking for a career change and looking for valuable on the job experience in the growing arts and cultural sector.

For more information and how to apply: https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/apprenticeships-at-the-living-barracks/

Closing date for all applications is Wednesday 21 August 2024 with a possible start date of Monday 2 September.

If you would like to arrange an informal chat about these roles, please email [email protected]