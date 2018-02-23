The Lightning Seeds to headline free Northumberland festival

Nineties indie band The Lightning Seeds have been announced as headliners of a free Northumberland festival.

The band, famous for the football anthem Three Lions, are heading up the Northumberland Live Festival at Blyth this summer.

Fronted by singer Ian Broudie, the band achieved chart success in the 1990s with hits such as Pure, Sense, The Life of Riley and Lucky You.

But their biggest commercial success was Three Lions, written in 1996 to celebrate football’s European Championships being held in England, which also features comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

The Lightning Seeds follow The Undertones, who headlined the festival last year, and Scouting For Girls, who attracted a 15,000-strong crowd.

Other bands already lined up to entertain the crowds on Saturday, June 23, include blues rock band STAN, rock and roll band The Baldy Holly Band and popular rock band Edenthorn.

The festival is being hosted by Blyth Town Council. Coun Kath Nisbet, chairman of the town council events committee, is looking forward to welcoming The Lightning Seeds.

She said: “It’s very appropriate that in the World Cup year we are bringing the band who wrote the most successful football song ever to Blyth. I’m sure that everyone will be singing along to Three Lions to show our support for the national football team.”

The free family festival will also feature street theatre, a fun fair and food concessions. Other support slots are available, as are other opportunities to take part in the festival. Anyone interested can visit the Northumberland Live Festival Facebook page or email mel.jackson@blythtowncouncil.org.uk