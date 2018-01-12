The Friendliest and affordable Port

Amble has been named in a leading travel company’s guide to the 20 most affordable UK winter-holiday destinations.

HolidayLettings.co.uk, which is owned by TripAdvisor, has compiled the list.

The Friendliest Port found itself at number seven in the list which ranks towns by their affordability for a week’s holiday-cottage booking between December 2017 and February 2018.

Laurel Greatrix, a spokesperson for Holiday Lettings, says the data reveals great destinations for an affordable winter getaway.

She said: “As a gateway to the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Amble is a great base for holidaymakers to explore this region’s beauty and wildlife.

The list says: ‘Sitting pretty on the coast of Northumberland, Amble is a popular holiday destination with a fascinating history and makes for an intriguing, and affordable, winter break.

‘The town and surrounding area have been inhabited since ancient times and there is evidence of Roman occupation here.

‘Being almost completely surrounded by water, some of Amble’s major attractions include sailing and fishing.

‘However, if the British winter weather isn’t too great, Amble still has plenty of indoor activities to offer for a relaxing break. Warkworth, Morpeth and Alnwick are all worth a visit, too.’

Holiday Letting’s data revealed that rates for a two-bedroom rental in Amble averaged at £397 weekly for a winter stay.

Clacton-on-Sea came out on top, with an average weekly rate of £281, while others on the list included Great Yarmouth (£304); Dumfries and Galloway (£415); and Weston-super-Mare (£419).

For the full list, visit tiny url.com/y8xdl5l3