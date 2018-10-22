The early bird catches the most stunning sunrises

There is nothing better for the soul than getting outside and watching the sunrise, especially at this time of year when it doesn’t mean getting up quite so early.

There is someone who always seems to greet the dawn, no matter how early.

Jimmy Morse, a regular sunrise watcher, contributes some amazing early morning photographs to the Northumberland Camera Club Facebook group (http://bit.ly/PicNland) throughout the year.

His splendid long exposure seascapes are perfectly exposed and composed, and an inspiration to others who want to capture the early morning.

So today’s choice is a celebration of Jimmy’s work, with some of his recent, excellent photographs.

Thanks Jimmy, keep them coming.

This week’s challenge words are ‘Slow’ and ‘Blur’.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

The group is intended as a welcome, supportive, sociable space for keen photographers of all abilities and experiences to share their work and pass on their top tips to others.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

You can also email photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

