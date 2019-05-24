The benefits of mindfulness

Today I’m writing from my desk at HospiceCare’s new Alnwick premises, Greensfield House, whilst looking out of the window, which is a joy.

For the last seven years I’ve worked in a small attic room, facing a wall. Having a view makes me feel more connected to the outside world.

Albert Einstein said: “A human being is part of the whole, called by us the Universe, a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feelings, as something separate from the rest – a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness.

“This delusion is like a prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty.”

Talk of mindfulness is everywhere, but what is it? Basically, it can help you to feel less overwhelmed by stress and to think more positively. The knock-on is that it helps reduce anxiety and depression.

It does take effort to develop mindfulness skills and time to practise them, but the benefits are worth it.

HospiceCare is planning to incorporate mindfulness sessions in our therapeutic programme. Our first session is in July at our Wellbeing Centre in Berwick, with a second at Greensfield House in Alnwick. Do get in touch with our nursing team if you would like to join. Call 01665 606515 or email nursingteam@hospicecare-nn.org.uk

Choir singing improves health, happiness and social wellbeing, and we are forming a HospiceCare Community Choir. We would love to hear from anyone who might like to join or help. Check our website at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk

With National Volunteer Week from June 1-7, we want to pay homage to our amazing team of volunteers, who support all areas of the charity: clinical, administration, fund-raising, marketing and retail.

We have around 180 active volunteers, including our board of trustees. They save us around £170,000 a year in the hours they donate. We could not exist without their dedicated, committed and loyal support. They are truly one of our greatest assets.

We always welcome new members. In particular, with the launch of our Information and Advice Hub at Alnwick, we are looking for volunteers who can support this and others who can work in our new café at Greensfield House.

If you are interested, contact our central support manager Kelly Burton on 01665 606515 or email kburton@hospicecare-nn.org.uk

So many great things happening and lots to do so I’m going to take a moment to look out of my new window, breathe slowly and enjoy the stunning view.

Until next time, take care of yourself.