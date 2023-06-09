Summer has arrived in Northumberland, and with temperatures rising large numbers of people are expected to visit the county’s beaches.
Northumberland is known for its fine array of beaches, and with so many great ones to choose from it is hard to know where to visit first.
Here is how users of travel review site Tripadvisor have ranked Northumberland’s top coastal spots.
1. St Aidans Beach
5 star rating based on 528 reviews. "Such a relaxing walk, and with a backdrop to die for." Photo: Ian Smith
2. Bamburgh Beach
5 star rating based on 268 reviews. "Great for a stroll barefoot, very sandy and also perfect for exercising your dog. The imposing castle is the perfect backdrop." Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth Beach
5 star rating based on 435 reviews. "A very short walk from the village, and miles of flat, beautiful beach." Photo: Kirsty Logan
4. Beadnell Bay Beach
4.5 star rating based on 398 reviews. "Vast and sweeping beach, with the added attraction of a bird nesting site." Photo: Ian Smith