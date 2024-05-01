The 14 areas of Northumberland with the highest number of holiday homes

Of these, 3,610 (67.2%) are from the North East, 775 (14.4%) are from Yorkshire and the Humber and 250 (4.7%) are from the North West.

A further breakdown of the statistics reveals that 775 live elsewhere in Northumberland.

Around 70,000 second addresses were used as holiday homes, visited by more than 200,000 people in England and Wales, according to Census 2021.

Holiday homes accounted for 4.1% of all second addresses and were mainly concentrated in coastal areas, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty or national parks, including the Lake District, Dartmoor and Eryri (Snowdonia).

Census 2021 data on second addresses only include people who usually reside in England and Wales who said they spend at least 30 days a year at the address. The total number of second addresses used as holiday homes, and people who use them, are likely to be higher.

The popular holiday destination of Cornwall had the highest numbers of holiday homes and people who use them, with 6,080 holiday homes and 14,230 holiday home users.

As a proportion of the local housing supply (all dwellings excluding communal establishments), South Hams on the coast of Devon and Gwynedd in North Wales had the highest proportions of holiday homes.

