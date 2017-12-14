THANK YOU: A marvellous effort

I write on behalf of the Bamburgh Christmas Lights Committee to thank the many volunteers and the enthusiastic crowd, who do so much to ensure a marvellous Bamburgh Christmas lights switch-on each year.

St Aidan’s Church was packed to standing room only and our thanks go to the Rev Terese Walton who also performed the service and a blessing of the nativity scene.

Kind thanks to John and Lorraine Rae, from Bamburgh, who brought their donkeys for a starring role at the church and at the Christmas tree.

Each year we ask someone who has contributed to our community to switch the Christmas lights on and this year we asked Jude Aldred who, as the former chairman of Bamburgh Parish Council, has contributed so much of her own time to the village.

She has made her mark especially in regard to the heritage project she has initiated and it was Jude’s idea to start the Bamburgh Christmas lights as they are today.

Jude was ably helped to switch the lights on by Ellie Dobson.

Thanks to Jane Graham for organising the collection and Joan Miller and Gillian Bardgett, who helped collect the donations for the Heart Foundation and The Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association, which has to date collected £480.50.

The final amount will be shared equally between the two associations.

There are still collection boxes in some of the local pubs and restaurants for those who wish to still contribute.

This year the tree is one of the finest on display and a big thank you to Thompsons Garage Seahouses, who each year support us by transporting the tree here.

The Castle and Victoria Hotels, who also provided delicious hot soup. To the Bamburgh Castle Walled Garden for allowing us to use their wall as a display and the grassed area for the nativity scene. To Francis and William Watson Armstrong and the Castle Estates for the use of the Grove and the cherry picker and their support over the years.

To the volunteers who each year ensure the Christmas lights are as magnificent as they are – Graham Trotter, Allan Newton, Martin Spruce, Alex Nixon, Peter Darling, Frank Hamilton and John Turnbull. To R Carter and Sons and The Pantry for sustaining the workers with sandwiches and coffee.

Finally, to the Bamburgh Parish Council and the village who support us not only at the switch-on but their help at the village fairs by which we are able to fund the Christmas lights.

Angela Darling,

Bamburgh Christmas lights committee