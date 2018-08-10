Terry retires after 50 years of loyal service

A dedicated agricultural worker has retired after 50 years of loyal service at a family farm.

Terry Lowes has been thanked for his efforts, having clocked up five decades at Brandon Farm, Powburn.

He moved to the farm in 1961 at the age of eight and began working for the Shell family in 1968, aged 15.

At that time, the farm was farmed by Stephen and Jackson Shell.

Terry carried out every task involved in running a mixed beef, sheep and arable farm, from ploughing and sowing to calving cows and shearing sheep. He is also well known for his JCB excavator driving skills.

Brandon is now farmed by Stephen, son of the late Stephen Shell, and James Shell, who said: “Terry has worked alongside us since we were young boys and he has been like a family member. He still lives on the farm and although he has retired, he is happy to help out when required.”

Terry was presented with a cake to help mark his retirement.