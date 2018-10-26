Tennis contest proved to be a big hit

A group of 23 tennis players has raised more than £500 to support local nurse-led hospice, HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Organiser of the tennis tournament, Frank Dakin, said: “I wanted to raise funds to support a worthy local cause and to encourage more people to play tennis in our community. An inter-generational tennis tournament around Ford, Etal and Duddo was the solution.”

Jackie Kaines Lang, community fund-raiser for HospiceCare in Berwick, said: “It’s a fabulous idea which has brought dual benefits to the community – more tennis played and a fabulous sum of money raised for HospiceCare.

“£505 means that our nurses and clinical staff can provide two nights’ overnight care for a patient with a life-limiting illness. We’re enormously grateful to Frank and all the players.”

The tournament itself was fiercely fought. Each pair had to have a 20-year age gap between them and games were contested over a number of weeks on eight different courts.

The final, played out at Pallinsburn House, courtesy of Geo and Jane Farr, was, according to Frank, a nail-biting affair with age and experience ultimately victorious over youth and good looks.

If you have an idea for a fund-raising event, HospiceCare would love to hear from you. Contact Jackie Kaines Lang on 01289 332290.

○ HospiceCare North Northumberland has appointed a dedicated community fund-raiser for Berwick.

Local resident Jackie Kaines Lang joined the HospiceCare fund-raising team this week after previously volunteering in its Berwick charity shop, Wear & Care.

Jackie can be contacted on 07958203486 or email jkaineslang@hospicecare-nn.org.uk