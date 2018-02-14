Tenants take a closer look at investment plan

Northumberland County Council hosted an exhibition for tenants last week to showcase its £8.5million homes investment programme.

The annual capital works programme carries out major planned improvements such as new kitchens, bathrooms and heating systems.

From April ,an £80million, eight-year investment plan will start, with the number of new kitchens fitted every year doubling to 450. Up to 200 homes will receive new bathrooms every year and 400 new heating systems will be installed each year.

Tenants whose homes are scheduled to receive improvements this year were invited to the event at Blyth Civic Centre.

They were able to view the choices on offer to them, ranging from bathroom suites and tiles to kitchen units.

The rolling programme of work also includes rewires, replacing windows and doors and renewing roofs. Kitchens are replaced every 20 years, bathrooms every 25 years, roofs every 60 years and windows and doors every 30 years.

Cabinet member for housing, Coun John Riddle, said: “The tenant exhibition was a great opportunity for people to see up close the range of options available to them and to ask any questions they had about the work.

“We are committed to continuing to improve the standard of our homes and provide tenants with a home they can be proud of.”